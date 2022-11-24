Home States Tamil Nadu

TNAU gets German funds, tech for crop monitoring project

Addressing press, she said German government is providing funds and technological support for the project ‘Innovative Climate Risk Insurance’.

Published: 24th November 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) Vice Chancellor V Geethalakshmi said on Wednesday that the university is working on a project to improve the effectiveness of crop insurance. She said the project will be completed in the next three years.

Addressing the press, she said German government is providing funds and technological support for the project ‘Innovative Climate Risk Insurance’. The aim of the project is to develop real-time crop status using remote sensing technology and satellite images, so that the details of each farmer, land holding, source of water and crops cultivated will be collected to create a database.

“Presently, the harvest of crops in a village is compared with the average of the block to determine compensation payout under the insurance scheme. Once, this project is implemented, the government will be able to determine crop loss for each farmer,” she said.

“After this project is completed, farmers will be suggested alternative crops suited for each areas to help them escape from recurring crop losses. The suggested crops will be water-efficient ones. Promotion of mechanization in farming is also a part of the project,” she said.

She said the university received `6 crore worth of German funds, for the project and on pilot basis, data has been collected from 200 farmers in Tiruvarur and Perambalur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNAU Tamil Nadu Agricultural University
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp