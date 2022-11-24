Udhayanidhi remains youth wing secretary, Kanimozhi ‘gives up’ DMK women’s wing post

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK leadership has reappointed Udhayanidhi Stalin as the party’s youth wing secretary but replaced Kanimozhi Karunanidhi from the post of women’s wing secretary; she now only holds the post of deputy general secretary. Former Lok Sabha MP Helen Davidson is now DMK women’s wing secretary.

This dashed the hopes of most Kanimozhi supporters that she would remain women’s wing secretary despite her recent elevation to the post of deputy general secretary. Sources close to Kanimozhi said she voluntarily stepped down from the post to avoid criticism for holding two posts.

Party general secretary Duraimurugan on Wednesday also announced appointments to the party’s women cadre wing, women campaign wing and women social media wing. Namakkal P Rani has been appointed as women cadre wing secretary, replacing Davidson, while Adi Davidar and Tribal Welfare Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj was appointed as women’s wing deputy secretary and MLA Tamilarasi was appointed as women cadre wing joint secretary. Nine deputy secretaries, too, were appointed to the youth wing. Of them, only S Joyel was reappointed.

