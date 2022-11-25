Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leader Udhayakumar seeks deadline for completion of Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalamaichar scheme

Udhayakumar said AIADMK MLAs have given their list to the district collectors.

Published: 25th November 2022 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Revenue and IT Minister RB Udhayakumar

Former Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar questioned the DMK government as to when will they fulfil the public's prolonged grievances promised under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalamaichar (chief minister in your constituency) scheme, which has been allocated Rs 1,000 crores by the State government.

Pointing out MK Stalin's letter to MLAs regarding the constituency issues, he urged the legislative leaders to concentrate on welfare works and send the 10 most important grievances to the district collectors concerned.

Udhayakumar said AIADMK MLAs have given their list to the district collectors. "What is the status of action towards solving these issues?" he asked. Stating that he came to know that every district has formed a committee to address the grievance list submitted by the MLAs, the AIADMK MLA sought a deadline for solving the issues.

"The district committee sends the list to the State committee, which will recommend the department officials to take action. This process in a lengthy one and will remain pending, similar to other schemes announced by the DMK government in the assembly," he added.

