Flex banners not printed at exorbitant prices: Government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rural development department on Thursday denied allegation that flex banners were printed at exorbitant prices to spread awareness on Namma Ooru Super campaign.

The campaign scheme to promote cleanliness was launched during the grama sabha meeting on August 15 following instructions from Chief Minister MK Stalin.

A total of 84,653 flex banners of various sizes were printed through 89 firms in 27 districts. The average cost of the banner was Rs 611 per piece, including GST, not Rs 7,906 as mentioned in a few news reports.

The statement from the department further read that TN ranked third for rural hygiene under Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2022 assessment and was given an appreciation certificate by the President of India.

