Four bronze idols, Thanjavur painting seized from mutt
The Idol Wing CID police have seized four bronze idols and a Thanjavur painting, believed to be ancient, from a mutt at Kumbakonam in the district.
Published: 25th November 2022
According to the police, they received a petition from the office bearers of Hindu Munnani stating that ancient idols are hoarded at the Mouna Swami mutt in Kumbakonam. Acting on the complaint the police obtained a search warrant from a magistrate court in Kumbakonam and searched the mutt premises on Wednesday to discover four ancient bronze idols and a Thanjavur painting. As the mutt authorities failed to produce possession documents for the items, they were seized, the police added.
The seized items are a 23-centimetre-tall Nataraja bronze idol, a 14-centimetre-tall Sivakami Amman idol, a Vinayaka idol that is 11 cm high, a Balathandayuthapani idol 37 cm in height and a Thanjavur painting depicting the Nayanmars. The painting is 144 cm in height and 115 cm in width.
The Idol Wing police have registered a case and are investigating whether the seized idols and the painting belong to any temples in the state.
