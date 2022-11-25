Home States Tamil Nadu

Four bronze idols, Thanjavur painting seized from mutt

The Idol Wing CID police have seized four bronze idols and a Thanjavur painting, believed to be ancient, from a mutt at Kumbakonam in the district. 

Published: 25th November 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Thanjavur painting

Thanjavur painting

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  The Idol Wing CID police have seized four bronze idols and a Thanjavur painting, believed to be ancient, from a mutt at Kumbakonam in the district. 

According to the police, they received a petition from the office bearers of Hindu Munnani stating that ancient idols are hoarded at the Mouna Swami mutt in Kumbakonam. Acting on the complaint the police obtained a search warrant from a magistrate court in Kumbakonam and searched the mutt premises on Wednesday to discover four ancient bronze idols and a Thanjavur painting. As the mutt authorities failed to produce possession documents for the items, they were seized, the police added. 

The seized items are a 23-centimetre-tall Nataraja bronze idol, a 14-centimetre-tall Sivakami Amman idol, a Vinayaka idol that is 11 cm high, a Balathandayuthapani idol 37 cm in height and a Thanjavur painting depicting the Nayanmars. The painting is 144 cm in height and 115 cm in width.

The Idol Wing police have registered a case and are investigating whether the seized idols and the painting belong to any temples in the state.

The search
The police said they received a petition from the office bearers of Hindu Munnani stating that ancient idols are hoarded at the Mouna Swami mutt in Kumbakonam. Acting on the complaint the police obtained a search warrant from a magistrate court in Kumbakonam and searched the mutt premises on Wednesday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thanjavur painting
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp