'Manjappai' vending machines launched at Madras HC Madurai Bench

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As a part of efforts to make the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court a 'single-use plastic free campus', the administrative judge of the high court bench, Justice R Mahadevan, launched five 'manjappai' vending machines and a reverse vending machine at the court campus on Thursday. Speaking at the event, Justice Mahadevan pointed out how turmeric and 'manjappai' (yellow bag) are an integral part of our culture and day-to-day life. He urged the general public to cooperate in bringing back the customary practice of using 'manjappai', saying it would help in safeguarding the environment by avoiding pollution related problems. Out of the five vending machines, three machines are placed at the Madurai combined district court complex, he added. Earlier in the day, Additional Chief Secretary of Forest department Supriya Sahu elaborated on the various initiatives undertaken by the government towards banning single use plastics in the state. Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) Chairman Jayanthi Murali, Additional Advocate Generals J Ravindran and Veera Kathiravan addressed the gathering during the event. It is noted that similar machines were installed at the Principal Seat of Madras two weeks ago.