Home States Tamil Nadu

'Manjappai' vending machines launched at Madras HC Madurai Bench

Speaking at the event, Justice Mahadevan pointed out how turmeric and 'manjappai' (yellow bag) are an integral part of our culture and day-to-day life.

Published: 25th November 2022 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  As a part of efforts to make the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court a 'single-use plastic free campus', the administrative judge of the high court bench, Justice R Mahadevan, launched five 'manjappai' vending machines and a reverse vending machine at the court campus on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Justice Mahadevan pointed out how turmeric and 'manjappai' (yellow bag) are an integral part of our culture and day-to-day life. He urged the general public to cooperate in bringing back the customary practice of using 'manjappai', saying it would help in safeguarding the environment by avoiding pollution related problems. Out of the five vending machines, three machines are placed at the Madurai combined district court complex, he added.

Earlier in the day, Additional Chief Secretary of Forest department Supriya Sahu elaborated on the various initiatives undertaken by the government towards banning single use plastics in the state. Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) Chairman Jayanthi Murali, Additional Advocate Generals J Ravindran and Veera Kathiravan addressed the gathering during the event. It is noted that similar machines were installed at the Principal Seat of Madras two weeks ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
manjappai Madras High Court
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp