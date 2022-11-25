Nanguneri MLA Manoharan’s suspension from Congress stayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUNELVELI: Hours after the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of TNCC suspended party treasurer and Nanguneri MLA Ruby R Manoharan on Thursday, Dinesh Gundu Rao, TNCC in-charge, stayed the order and the entire disciplinary proceedings. This comes after the suspension drew sharp criticism from Congress functionaries, MP Karti P Chidambaram.

DAC suspended Manoharan after he failed to turn up before an inquiry committee and offer his explanation of the clash between two groups of Congress cadre at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan recently.

DAC had summoned Manoharan and TNCC SC/ST wing president Ranjan Kumar MP. DAC president KR Ramasamy had told reporters that Manoharan was suspended and told to give his explanation at the next DAC hearing.

Commenting on the action taken against him, Manoharan told reporters that he was disappointed by the panel’s decision. “I came to active politics by leaving my profitable business. My suspension is a disrespect to my supporters, who added 35,000 people to the Congress.

“I had written to the committee seeking additional time as I had several programmes at my constituency, but it did not grant me an opportunity to explain my side,” he said. He hoped that the party’s national leaders would revoke his suspension which, he said, was wrong.

