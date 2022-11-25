Home States Tamil Nadu

Probe into sexual assault leads to rescue of two children from firecracker unit

Published: 25th November 2022 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Harini M
Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  Officials from the district task force, including the child welfare committee, anti-child trafficking unit, and child protection unit, rescued two children employed at a firework unit at Kaatakulam Panchayat in Krishnankovil on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to TNIE, N Selvakumar, a member of the welfare committee said the issue came to light after the district administration instructed the task force to check if a minor, who has been sexually assaulted, was working in the cracker unit.  

“We found two boys, aged 16 and 17 working as full-time workers in the unit. Inquiries revealed that the boys had dropped out of school after the pandemic and were employed for the last 10 days. The boys were not forced to work by their parents and came willingly,” he added.

The official further said the rescued boys and parents were given counselling not to work again and was handed over to the parents after their assurance to keep a check on them. The committee also found out that the fireworks unit did not follow any safety measures. A case was registered under the Child Labour Act 1986 and the Factories Act 1948. Inquiry into the sexual assault case revealed that it was the accused that was employed there and not the girl.

