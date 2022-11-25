Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Steps on to ensure 4 per cent quota for disabled in private sector’, says CM Stalin

Published: 25th November 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said an expert committee was identifying jobs in government and private sectors to ensure 4% reservation in government and private sectors for disabled individuals.

He was speaking at a meeting of the state advisory board on disabilities at the secretariat. Stalin said his government was committed to providing government benefits to all.

He recalled how the differently abled welfare department was created to protect the rights of disabled individuals and how former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi held the portfolio to ensure utmost care for the disabled. The monthly assistance for the disabled had been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 and 2,11,391 disabled people availed of the aid now.

Besides, a district-level job fair was being held to provide job opportunities to them. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu was among those present.

