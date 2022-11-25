Students throng at Thoothukudi book fair

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The nine-day Thoothukudi book fair at AVM Mahal organised by the district administration has recorded an influx of school and college students across the district since its inauguration on Tuesday.

The book fair features over 50,000 books by different publishers and authors and hosts numerous cultural programmes, elocution competitions for students, and speeches by popular orators and writers during the daytime. Speaker Parveen Sultana addressed the public on reading habits on Thursday.



Meanwhile, the district administration established a reading corner for the public at the hall. One of the librarians at the book fair said, "At least 1,000 persons visit the book fair, which is open to the public and students from 10 am to 8 pm." A teacher accompanying students said the book fair is a wonderful exposure to students from rural areas. Another teacher Manickam said it has encouraged many students to purchase and read the books.

