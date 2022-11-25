Tamil Nadu CM Stalin gives Rs 4 crore in cash rewards to sportspersons

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday distributed cash awards worth Rs 4.85 crore to 190 sportspersons who excelled in national and international events. Stalin handed out the awards on behalf of the youth welfare and sports development department at an event in Chennai.

Among the sportspersons honoured were T Selvaprabu and Bharath Sridhar, who won silver medals in the triple jump and mixed 4x400 metre relay events respectively at the World Athletics Under 20 event. Each received Rs 4 lakh.

Hockey players S Mareeswaran and S Karthi, who played for the Indian team in the Asia Cup Hockey Championship, and bagged the bronze medal, were given Rs 10 lakh each.

Since the DMK-led government assumed charge, it has given awards worth Rs 40.90 crore to 1,433 sportspersons. Environment and Climate Change Minister Siva V Meyyanathan and HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu were at the event.

