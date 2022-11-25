Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin gives Rs 4 crore in cash rewards to sportspersons

Hockey players S Mareeswaran and S Karthi, who played for the Indian team in the Asia Cup Hockey Championship, and bagged the bronze medal, were given Rs 10 lakh each.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

CM giving incentives to sportsmen at Kalaivanar Arangam | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday distributed cash awards worth Rs 4.85 crore to 190 sportspersons who excelled in national and international events. Stalin handed out the awards on behalf of the youth welfare and sports development department at an event in Chennai.

Among the sportspersons honoured were T Selvaprabu and Bharath Sridhar, who won silver medals in the triple jump and mixed 4x400 metre relay events respectively at the World Athletics Under 20 event. Each received Rs 4 lakh.

Hockey players S Mareeswaran and S Karthi, who played for the Indian team in the Asia Cup Hockey Championship, and bagged the bronze medal, were given Rs 10 lakh each.

Since the DMK-led government assumed charge, it has given awards worth Rs 40.90 crore to 1,433 sportspersons. Environment and Climate Change Minister Siva V Meyyanathan and HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu were at the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin DMK Sports
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp