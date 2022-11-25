Tamil Nadu to put 680 'missing' Class 12 students on 'course'

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Among the 4,007 students who were untraceable after their class 12 examination, the school education department has traced more than 680 students with the help of headmasters and members of school management committees across TN.

As the admissions to colleges are now over, the government is planning to encourage them to join in certificate courses offered by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC). Sources said the officials persuaded nearly 200 students to join higher education courses as the deadline of admission in arts and science colleges was extended till November 18.

“Most of these students were not able to pursue higher education due to various reasons including economic situation of the family and migration to other states. While some were traced to neighbouring states where they had gone for work, a few girl students were found to have got married,” they said.

The department has now teamed up with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation so that these students could join certificate courses offered by it. An official co-ordinating with the students said, “We are hoping to contact 60% of the students who went untraceable and would motivate them to pursue the certificate courses so that they don’t have to waste this year. Having a certificate will be useful if they want to go to colleges next year. It will also help in getting employment,” .

The TNSDC is offering more than 869 courses and students will be able to choose a course of their liking after having a discussion with the officials. The courses are generally of three to six months duration and the students will also be provided with travel allowance to attend the classes.

Ensuring maximum children join degree courses in colleges will help the state improve its Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) which is already double the national average. “The students will be followed up the next year and will be provided necessary help that includes arranging scholarships if they are willing to join colleges,” officials added.

CHENNAI: Among the 4,007 students who were untraceable after their class 12 examination, the school education department has traced more than 680 students with the help of headmasters and members of school management committees across TN. As the admissions to colleges are now over, the government is planning to encourage them to join in certificate courses offered by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC). Sources said the officials persuaded nearly 200 students to join higher education courses as the deadline of admission in arts and science colleges was extended till November 18. “Most of these students were not able to pursue higher education due to various reasons including economic situation of the family and migration to other states. While some were traced to neighbouring states where they had gone for work, a few girl students were found to have got married,” they said. The department has now teamed up with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation so that these students could join certificate courses offered by it. An official co-ordinating with the students said, “We are hoping to contact 60% of the students who went untraceable and would motivate them to pursue the certificate courses so that they don’t have to waste this year. Having a certificate will be useful if they want to go to colleges next year. It will also help in getting employment,” . The TNSDC is offering more than 869 courses and students will be able to choose a course of their liking after having a discussion with the officials. The courses are generally of three to six months duration and the students will also be provided with travel allowance to attend the classes. Ensuring maximum children join degree courses in colleges will help the state improve its Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) which is already double the national average. “The students will be followed up the next year and will be provided necessary help that includes arranging scholarships if they are willing to join colleges,” officials added.