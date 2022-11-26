Home States Tamil Nadu

16.9 tonnes of copra procured in Madurai district

Under the Price Support Scheme-2022 chalked out by the NAFED, the agriculture marketing department is procuring copra at Rs 105.90 per kg with an aim to provide profitable prices to farmers.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The lack of adequate accredited storage facilities in Madurai district posed a major hurdle with regard to the coconut copra procurement process in the district this year. The 16.9 tonnes of copra procured this year has been stocked at storage facilities in neighbouring districts.

"The procurement process was carried out in Melur and Vadipatti regulatory markets in addition to the weekly secret auctions. Considering the storage issues, 9.7 tonnes of copra secured from Vadipatti market was stored at the accredited storage facility in Rajapalayam, while the 7.2 tonnes of copra from Melur market was taken to a facility in Karaikudi," senior officials said.

Agriculture marketing department's marketing committee secretary V Mercy Jeyarani said, "No storage unit approved by the Central or state warehouse corporations in Madurai district has adequate space for storing tonnes of copra. We have brought the issue to the notice of the warehouse corporations and the issue is expected to get resolved before the next season."

