Courier companies advised to use sniffer dogs at godowns: Police

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police advised courier service providers to engage sniffer dogs in their warehouses to identify and prevent the trafficking of explosive or narcotic substances.

Addressing representatives of courier firms and e-commerce platforms on Friday, Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan said, “If you have your team of trained sniffer dogs, it will help to detect easily when someone tries to traffic banned substances.” The meeting was convened in the aftermath of the October 23 blast and Mangaluru blast wherein suspects procured explosives via e-commerce sites.

He directed e-commerce site managements to alert police when someone places purchase order for substances like potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, charcoal or sulphur. “Anti-social elements are using e-commerce platforms and courier services to procure explosives or smuggle contraband items. In the car blast case, the suspect purchased potassium nitrate, sulphur and charcoal powders separately from e-commerce sites.” E-commerce firms must share details about the suspicious deliveries by mailing to iscbecity@gmail.com or through the contact number 94981-01135.”

