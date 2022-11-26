Five held for conspiring to murder rival

THOOTHUKUDI: Special branch police arrested a gang of five persons at Ottapidaram on Friday and seized three machetes from them. "The men were on their way to murder their rival," police alleged.
According to sources, E Muthumariappan (23) of Kulasekaranallur had differences with Mayakrishnan, and the former was detained under the Goondas Act seven months ago for attempting to murder Mayakrishnan.
On October 27, Muthumariappan was released from jail and soon got attacked by Mayakrishnan and his father. Fearing for his life, Muthumariappan went into hiding in Madurai and did not even lodge a police complaint about the attack.
"Meanwhile, Muthumariappan returned to Kulasekaranallur recently with his friends -- S Sivamurugan (22) of Seevelaperi, P Sivaprakash (19) of Arumuganeri, E Muthuraman (23) of Alangulam, and M Karthick (28) of Kavarnagiri -- with a plan to murder Mayakrishnan. The gang also waylaid a two-wheeler rider in the village and stole `5,000 from him," they added.
Special branch constable Balamurugan, who received information about the arrival of four outsiders to Kulasekaranallur village, sensed a murder conspiracy. Immediately, Ottapidaram police led by Maniachi DSP Logeswaran rounded up the five and arrested them. Three machetes were also seized from them. Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan has appreciated the efforts of constable Balamurugan.
