Fortified rice distribution to be extended to more schemes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai division of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Friday announced that the distribution of nutrition-rich fortified rice would be extended to other schemes in addition to the mid-day meal scheme and the wheat-based nutrition programme.

Speaking at a press meet, officials said the FCI here has distributed 8,883 tonnes of fortified rice since its distribution plan was announced in April 2021. Fortified rice is rich in micronutrients, iron, Vitamin B12, and folic acid, which would help children and the elderly battle malnutrition, according to the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN). “It is now provided to pregnant mothers, children at anganwadi centres, and schoolchildren as they are more vulnerable,” said an official.

The FCI handles over 2.5 lakh tonnes of rice (including the fortified variety) and wheat received from other states.

