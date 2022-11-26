Home States Tamil Nadu

Fortified rice distribution to be extended to more schemes

Speaking at a press meet, officials said the FCI here has distributed 8,883 tonnes of fortified rice since its distribution plan was announced in April 2021.

Published: 26th November 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Quality control officials inspecting food storage depot at Chetpet | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai division of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Friday announced that the distribution of nutrition-rich fortified rice would be extended to other schemes in addition to the mid-day meal scheme and the wheat-based nutrition programme.

Speaking at a press meet, officials said the FCI here has distributed 8,883 tonnes of fortified rice since its distribution plan was announced in April 2021. Fortified rice is rich in micronutrients, iron, Vitamin B12, and folic acid, which would help children and the elderly battle malnutrition, according to the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN). “It is now provided to pregnant mothers, children at anganwadi centres, and schoolchildren as they are more vulnerable,” said an official.

The FCI handles over 2.5 lakh tonnes of rice (including the fortified variety) and wheat received from other states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FCI Food Corporation of India
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
The man is a BE student of Nitte Institute of Technology, Karkala and the woman is said to be his classmate. (Photo | Express)
Moral policing: Students belonging to different faith assaulted in Mangaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp