Seven youths stranded in Bhavani river rescued  

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Seven youths, including three school students, who were trapped in the Bhavani river at Kundukkalthurai near Nellithurai in Mettupalayam were rescued by fire and rescue services personnel on Thursday night.

According to fire and rescue services personnel, the youths, all aged between 18 and 23 are from Peelamedu. They entered the river around 5 pm to take bath. Around 6.30 pm, the intensity of the current increased following discharge from Pillur dam after electricity production.

Sensing the water level rising, three youths reached sand dunes closeby, while four others climbed a tree in the middle of the river, and raised alarm for help. A villager heard them and also noticed the motorcycles that were parked on the banks around 8 pm and informed the Mettupalayam fire and rescue services personnel.

A team of rescue personnel and police reached the spot around 8.45 pm and rescued approached the youths with the help of coracles. They rescued three youths who were stranded in the sand dunes. They also approached the youths who were on the tree and one of the firemen climbed on to the tree and tied a rope in the tree. With the help of the rope, the four youths climbed down from the tree.

The youths had come to the spot after watching a video of the place on social media, police said.

Officials advised the youths against repeating such acts, and informed their family members, before sending them home.

“Last month, three college students were washed away in the river. Youths should not take risks in the river and they can only take bath from close to the banks or designated bathing ghats, said a police officer.

