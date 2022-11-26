Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven youths stranded in Bhavani river rescued  

A team of rescue personnel and police reached the spot around 8.45 pm and rescued approached the youths with the help of coracles.

Published: 26th November 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Seven youths, including three school students, who were trapped in the Bhavani river at Kundukkalthurai near Nellithurai in Mettupalayam were rescued by fire and rescue services personnel on Thursday night.

According to fire and rescue services personnel, the youths, all aged between 18 and 23 are from Peelamedu. They entered the river around 5 pm to take bath. Around 6.30 pm, the intensity of the current increased following discharge from Pillur dam after electricity production.

Sensing the water level rising, three youths reached sand dunes closeby, while four others climbed a tree in the middle of the river, and raised alarm for help.  A villager heard them and also noticed the motorcycles that were parked on the banks around 8 pm and informed the Mettupalayam fire and rescue services personnel.

A team of rescue personnel and police reached the spot around 8.45 pm and rescued approached the youths with the help of coracles. They rescued three youths who were stranded in the sand dunes. They also approached the youths who were on the tree and one of the firemen climbed on to the tree and tied a rope in the tree. With the help of the rope, the four youths climbed down from the tree.

The youths had come to the spot after watching a video of the place on social media, police said.
Officials advised the youths against repeating such acts,  and informed their family members, before sending them home.

“Last month, three college students were washed away in the river. Youths should not take risks in the river and they can only take bath from close to the banks or designated bathing ghats, said a police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhavani river
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
The man is a BE student of Nitte Institute of Technology, Karkala and the woman is said to be his classmate. (Photo | Express)
Moral policing: Students belonging to different faith assaulted in Mangaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp