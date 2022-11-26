Home States Tamil Nadu

Sniffer dog Megha helps Salem police solve murder case in few hours

Megha was given a certificate of appreciation.

26th November 2022

Megha, the sniffer dog

By Express News Service

SALEM:  Police on Thursday evening organised an event to felicitate Megha, the sniffer dog, who helped solve a case and arrest the suspect within hours of the crime.

Police sources said, K Nagarajan, 31, resident of Udayarpatti near Attayampatti in Salem. He was planning to run a dhaba on Chennai-Salem National Highway. For this he used to rent a dhaba already set up in Kuttaikkadu area and did the renovation work. V Joseph, 24, is a resident of Karamadai in Coimbatore district, who was a cook in that dhaba, stayed and took care of the security work.

On November 23, Nagarajan’s father Kandasamy, 60, was also on security duty with Joseph. Around 1.15 am, Joseph called Nagarajan on his mobile phone and told him that some people were causing problems in the dhaba and told him to check out what was happening. But Nagarajan found no one in the dhaba. Kandasamy was found dead with a head injury and Joseph was missing.

“Nagarajan informed Attaiyambatty Police. Police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. Sniffer dog Megha was called to the spot. She ran for about 1 km from the spot and stopped near Arianur Bus Stand. Joseph, who was hiding there, was caught when police searched the place.

During interrogation, he told police that he had killed Kandasamy following an argument, “ an officer said.
Superintendent of Police Sri Abhinav appreciated the police for their swift action. Megha was given a certificate of appreciation.

