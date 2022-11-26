Tenkasi farm continues to be dumping ground for wastes from Kerala

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Two weeks after a case was registered for dumping waste from Kerala at a farm in Naranapuram village, unidentified trucks disposed of biomedical and electronics waste from the neighbouring state at the same land near an ooruni on Thursday night. "The waste dumped in our land includes tablets, used and unused syrup bottles, syringes, name boards of a pharmacy and bags written in Malayalam and around 10 bags, odour of which indicates some biomedical wastes from the hospitals," said P Ayyappan, son of land owner A Perumalsamy.



He added that more than 15 used televisions, home appliances have been dumped now in addition to the poultry waste among other kinds on November 6, against which Thiruvengadam police had registered the case. "The police visited the spot and collected details. Local body authorities and health officials did not turn up till evening. The administration simply burnt the wastes dumped on our land against the Union government's biomedical and electronic waste management rules. I will not allow them to do so this time. Let them send the waste back to Kerala," Ayyappan added.



Speaking to TNIE, superintendent of police R Krishnaraj said the recent waste from Kerala was brought to Tamil Nadu via Kanniyakumari district's check post. "We have raised the issue with the Kanniyakumari police. Usually, we register a case when the people report such incidents. Some truck drivers bring the waste from Kerala without the knowledge of their owner. We have also tightened the security at the Puliyarai check post," he added.



Onus of responsibility



When asked about burning of such waste at public and private places polluting the environment, Krishnaraj said it is the responsibility of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and health department to stop it. "We are allowing the vehicles from Kerala to bring scrap with proper GST documents. If the scraps are burnt, the public should raise the issue with TNPCB and health officials," he added.



When contacted by TNIE, Murali Shankar, Deputy Director (Health) said he would send their staff to Naranapuram. "We can file a case under the public health act if there is a nuisance which creates health issues to the public. However, violators don't fear the action as the fine amount under this act is very low. However, the police and regional transport officers can prevent vehicles with waste from Kerala from entering Tamil Nadu," he added. District Collector P Akash could not be reached for comments.

