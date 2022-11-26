Two youth hacked to death as act of revenge

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three persons surrendered at a Madurai court on Friday after two youth were hacked to death near Thottiyankulam service road on Thursday evening. Sources said the deceased--Sabari from Udaiyanampatti and Rathinavelpandian from Kulasegaranallur--had gone missing on Thursday and were tracked by the police. Upon reaching the service road, officials found that both of them were hacked to death. Three persons--Mukeshkumar, Suryaprakash, and Jayaprakash--surrendered on Friday.



Inquiries revealed that Suryaprakash and Jayaprakash were the children of Rakkamal, who had adopted Solaimani. Sources said a person, Moorthi, married Solaimani but was living separately due to certain issues. "Moorthi had murdered Rakkamal thinking she was the root cause of the issues between him and Solaimani. He, along with his two brothers--Sabari and Selvam-- were arrested and later came out on bail. Suryaprakash and Jayaprakash along with their friend Mukeshkumar murdered Sabari and Rahinavelpandian in an act of revenge against their mother's death," added sources.

