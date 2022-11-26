Home States Tamil Nadu

Two youth hacked to death as act of revenge

Three persons surrendered at a Madurai court on Friday after two youth were hacked to death near Thottiyankulam service road on Thursday evening.

Published: 26th November 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  Three persons surrendered at a Madurai court on Friday after two youth were hacked to death near Thottiyankulam service road on Thursday evening. Sources said the deceased--Sabari from Udaiyanampatti and Rathinavelpandian from Kulasegaranallur--had gone missing on Thursday and were tracked by the police. Upon reaching the service road, officials found that both of them were hacked to death. Three persons--Mukeshkumar, Suryaprakash, and Jayaprakash--surrendered on Friday.

Inquiries revealed that Suryaprakash and Jayaprakash were the children of Rakkamal, who had adopted Solaimani. Sources said a person, Moorthi, married Solaimani but was living separately due to certain issues.  "Moorthi had murdered Rakkamal thinking she was the root cause of the issues between him and Solaimani. He, along with his two brothers--Sabari and Selvam-- were arrested and later came out on bail. Suryaprakash and Jayaprakash along with their friend Mukeshkumar murdered Sabari and Rahinavelpandian in an act of revenge against their mother's death," added sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Death Murder Stab
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
The man is a BE student of Nitte Institute of Technology, Karkala and the woman is said to be his classmate. (Photo | Express)
Moral policing: Students belonging to different faith assaulted in Mangaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp