Virudhunagar's first-ever book fair draws huge crowds

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The district's first book fair which commenced on November 17 has become a huge hit among book lovers and a minimum of 8,000 people are thronging the stalls daily. Publishers say the crowd comprised mostly of students and they preferred short story books like Needhi Kadhaigal and Mulla Kadhaigal over non-fiction books. Several banners and boards bearing illustrations to explain the district administration's special projects, including Project Kanmani, Pasumai Vidiyal and Project Udhayam, were also set up near the stalls. A Subbulakshmi, a grade 1 supervisor of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) from Tiruchuli block, said students were raising a lot of questions about the schemes and initiatives. The 'I love Virudhunagar' selfie point has also become an instant hit with people of all ages. R Balameena (54), the headmistress of a Panchayat Union School in Meenakshipuram said she was hugely impressed by the array of books displayed at the fair, which will end on Sunday (November 27).