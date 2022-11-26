Weeds choke canal, block flow of water from Perambalur’s big lake

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Ridden with weeds, the big lake in Elumur village in Kunnam taluk - stretching over 350 acres - is hindered from irrigating fields via canals. PWD maintains the lake that receives its water from various sources.

Through five sluices and four canals, the waterbody irrigates around 1,000 acres of land in Elumur and the surrounding villages of Sitheli and Keelapuliyur. The lake was full to the brim last year, while it flows to only 70% of its capacity currently.

The farmers here have already taken up paddy cultivation despite reduced inflow to their fields - weeds and seemai karuvelam being the main culprits for it. S Vetrivel, a farmer, told TNIE, "Weeds and thorny plants prevent the water from flowing into canals, causing stagnation.

The canals, over time, have weakened, due to which it breaches. Therefore, the canals must be cleaned and repaired soon. Even a walk across the banks is arduous due to weed growth to up to 5 feet or so. We ourselves took up the task of removing the weeds, but shortcomings came our way." N Rengarajan, another farmer, said, "Its sluices are encroached by weeds, and farmers hesitate to go to the area due to the seemai karuvelam.

They should be cleared and the irrigation canals must be cleared before the rains to prevent breach and subsequent crop damage." Perambalur Public Works Department Assistant Executive Engineer V Velmurugan said, "It is up to the landowners themselves to clean the irrigation canals. However, steps will be taken to restore the banks and sluices."

