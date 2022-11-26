Home States Tamil Nadu

Work towards making India self-reliant by 2047: Governor RN Ravi to students

In the 18th century, India was the largest textile producer in the world and exported cloth around the globe.

Governor RN Ravi presiding over the convocation at National Institute of Fashion Technology in Chennai | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Governor RN Ravi on Friday called on students to contribute towards making India self-reliant and a developed country by 2047 when India will celebrate its 100 years of Independence.
Delivering his speech at the annual convocation of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) here, the governor said: “We have entered the Amrit Kaal and the next 25 years are very crucial for us. The country is moving forward but the current pace of progress is not sufficient.”

The goal of the nation was to be self-sufficient and developed but it needed to reach this destination by 2047. The governor also spoke about India’s contributions to the textile industry.

In the 18th century, India was the largest textile producer in the world and exported cloth around the globe. In fact, the world-renowned muslin originated in India and derived its name from the Indian port town of Machilipatnam. 

Encouraging students to explore the unexplored paths, the governor asked students to take risks and not get intimidated by eventualities. Highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the country, Ravi asked the students to explore the handlooms of tribal communities.

