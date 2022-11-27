Home States Tamil Nadu

Juveniles steal Rs 1.5 crore worth jewels from showroom, held

Police nabbed the boys from their house and recovered bundles of jewels.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three migrant labourers, all juveniles, were arrested on Saturday for breaking into a jewellery shop in the city’s suburbs and escaping with gold and diamonds worth Rs 1.5 crore. The Selaiyur police nabbed the accused within three hours with the help of CCTV footage.“Around 4.30 am on Saturday, Jegadeesan, the manager of the shop in Gowrivakkam near Tambaram, received a theft alarm on his phone and informed the police,” said a senior police officer. 

Screengrab of CCTV
footage of the crime

The previous night, the accused, who hail from Assam, allegedly climbed the pipes behind the building and reached the terrace, where they broke open the door for the lift and jumped on top of the lift cabin. They then broke open the fan door and entered the second floor of the building, police said.

“The boys used their shirts as masks and another shirt to collect the jewels. They tried to break the locker, and this triggered the alarm that Jagadeesan received,” said the police. The trio allegedly escaped from the building via the same route.

Police said the accused worked at a juice shop nearby. They added that the mastermind was 17-years-old and arrived in Chennai five months ago. Police nabbed the boys from their house and recovered bundles of jewels. The boys were sent to the government observation home in Tambaram.

