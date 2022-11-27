Home States Tamil Nadu

Murasoli flays Tamil Nadu governor’s silence on Mangaluru blast 

DMK mouthpiece says Ravi was sent with an agenda, he is ‘doing politics’ over Kovai blast

Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu inspects the explosion spot on Esawaran Kovil Street in Coimbatore | file picture

By S Kumaresan
CHENNAI: The DMK mouthpiece, Murasoli, on Saturday criticised Governor RN Ravi for his “tactical silence” in the Mangaluru cooker blast case and the delay by the BJP-led Karnataka government in handing over the case to the NIA. 

The paper said the governor was sent to the state “with some agenda” and that Ravi is “doing politics” over the Coimbatore blast by making unnecessary allegations against the Tamil Nadu government “in order to showcase it in a bad light”. 

“The BJP-ruled Karnataka has handed over probe in the Mangaluru blast to the NIA after a gap of five days. Going by Ravi’s rule of thumb, would not this delay lead to destruction of evidence,” asked the DMK mouthpiece. 

Whenever Murasoli finds ‘fault’ with the governor, BJP functionaries and right-wing supporters rush in to defend him. But till late evening on Saturday, BJP supporters were conspicuous by their absence on the issue. 

The Mangaluru autorickshaw explosion took place on November 19. The explosives concealed in a cooker in an autorickshaw exploded and caused fire and heavy smoke, and the driver and passenger (suspect) were injured.

