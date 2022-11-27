Notice on plea to construct a memorial for Francis Whyte Ellis in Ramnad

Home States Tamil Nadu

A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued notice and adjourned the case for two weeks.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to the State Archaeology, Revenue, and Tamil development departments on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to construct a memorial for British civil servant and Tamil scholar Francis Whyte Ellis in Ramanathapuram district.

The litigant, G Thirumurugan, of Ramanathapuram submitted that Ellis is known to be the first scholar who classified Dravidian languages as a separate language family. He also translated 18 chapters of Thirukkural into English, he added.

A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued notice and adjourned the case for two weeks. The judges also issued notice to the State government in another PIL filed by Thirumurugan the same day, seeking to provide adequate drinking water, toilets, and other facilities in the Ramanathapuram bus stand.

