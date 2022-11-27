Rise in lumpy skin disease among cattle worries farmers in Palacode

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Farmers from Palacode are concerned as the milk production has been affected as several cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) have been reported among the cattle and many cattle have died due to it. They urged the Dharmapuri administration and animal husbandry department to supply vaccines and conduct medical camps across the district.

Dharmapuri district is heavily reliant on animals for livelihood and according to sources, the district has over 2.7 lakh cattle and produces an average of two lakh litres of milk per day.However, over the past few weeks, milk production in Palacode, Marandahalli and part of Pennagaram has been affected by the onset of LSD.

M Selvaraj, a farmer from Palacode told TNIE, “Over the past few days, the cows have high fever, fatigue and have lumps all over their body. This disease has been spreading very fast and many of us have lost their livelihood due to the sudden onset of the disease. There are also reports of the few cases of death of calves which is a cause of concern for us.”

Another farmer, R Kavitha, said, “We had taken our cows to the veterinarians after they were affected and they said that this disease won’t harm the cow. We have been following a herbal concoction to eliminate fever and relieve pain, as no other medicine seems to be of any use. We have also heard reports of a lot of cattle dying from this disease and are concerned.”

Animal Husbandry researcher with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dr Thangadurai said, “LSD has high morbidity but low mortality, so farmers need not worry much. Calves on the other hand can succumb to disease if the symptoms are not controlled. So far, there is no vaccine against LSD, but smallpox vaccines have proved to be effective against the virus. Farmers to keep the shed clean and segregate infected cows to prevent this disease.”

Thangadurai added that KVK has found that herbal concoction has been effective in curbing infection. “The herbs are easily available in rural areas, is cost-effective and results have been promising,” he said.

When contacted, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, Dr Saminathan told TNIE, “There have been a few instances where cattle have died, but it is not alarming. We have started vaccinations and the disease will be brought under control soon.”Meanwhile, officials from Aavin stated that there has been no impact on milk production due to this disease.

DHARMAPURI: Farmers from Palacode are concerned as the milk production has been affected as several cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) have been reported among the cattle and many cattle have died due to it. They urged the Dharmapuri administration and animal husbandry department to supply vaccines and conduct medical camps across the district. Dharmapuri district is heavily reliant on animals for livelihood and according to sources, the district has over 2.7 lakh cattle and produces an average of two lakh litres of milk per day.However, over the past few weeks, milk production in Palacode, Marandahalli and part of Pennagaram has been affected by the onset of LSD. M Selvaraj, a farmer from Palacode told TNIE, “Over the past few days, the cows have high fever, fatigue and have lumps all over their body. This disease has been spreading very fast and many of us have lost their livelihood due to the sudden onset of the disease. There are also reports of the few cases of death of calves which is a cause of concern for us.” Another farmer, R Kavitha, said, “We had taken our cows to the veterinarians after they were affected and they said that this disease won’t harm the cow. We have been following a herbal concoction to eliminate fever and relieve pain, as no other medicine seems to be of any use. We have also heard reports of a lot of cattle dying from this disease and are concerned.” Animal Husbandry researcher with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dr Thangadurai said, “LSD has high morbidity but low mortality, so farmers need not worry much. Calves on the other hand can succumb to disease if the symptoms are not controlled. So far, there is no vaccine against LSD, but smallpox vaccines have proved to be effective against the virus. Farmers to keep the shed clean and segregate infected cows to prevent this disease.” Thangadurai added that KVK has found that herbal concoction has been effective in curbing infection. “The herbs are easily available in rural areas, is cost-effective and results have been promising,” he said. When contacted, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, Dr Saminathan told TNIE, “There have been a few instances where cattle have died, but it is not alarming. We have started vaccinations and the disease will be brought under control soon.”Meanwhile, officials from Aavin stated that there has been no impact on milk production due to this disease.