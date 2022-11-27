Seven people arrested for murder of PMK man 

Home States Tamil Nadu

Published: 27th November 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Seven people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged murder of a PMK functionary in Kapiyampuliyur village near Vikrawandi. Search is on for two accused who are absconding. Police persons were deployed in the hamlet to maintain peace.

 The victim -- identified as PMK deputy district secretary D Athithiyan (45) of Kapiyampuliyur village -- had been murdered on Thursday over rivalry regarding the civic polls. According to police, a nine-member gang had brutally murdered Athithiyan at Mandabam, while he was returning from Panaiyapuram by bike.

Based on an order from SP N Shreenatha, a four-person team, under Villupuram sub-division DSP Parthiban, was formed to probe the murder. The team, on Friday, nabbed R Ragavan (32) of Ragavanpettai near Villupuram and after probe, they arrested Ramu (45) of Kapiyampuliyur, Mathan (20) of Koliyanur, Kuyil alias Lakshminarayan (41), Vinoth (33), Vishnu (40) and Parandhaman (31) of Kapiyampuliyur village.

While Ramu had shifted to Chennai, he returned for a function on November 22. "The accused and his friends, in an inebriated condition, plotted to murder Athithiyan, on Thursday night," said police. During the inquiry, police discovered Ramu had enmity with Athithiyan over arguments over the 2020 death of the former's friend Premkumar.

"Later, the PMK man defeated Ramu in a panchayat election, and the former lost nearly Rs 50 lakh," said police.All seven were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday. 

