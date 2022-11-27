Worried over access cut-off by construction pace, Perambalur villagers urge speedy completion of river bridge

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERUMBALUR: Worried over having to endure another monsoon when a stream of the Marudaiyaru in spate would cut off their access to K Eraiyur, residents of Kalpadi in the district flag the slow pace of construction of the river bridge over it and urge the Highways Department to complete the `6.5-crore project at the earliest.

For the 500-odd families in the village, access to K Eraiyur was until a few months ago through a causeway over a stream of River Marudaiyaru. Come monsoon, the stream in spate from a considerable downpour, however, cut off access to the bridge as it would come under its flow. This cut off primary access to K Eraiyur, making the suffering locals demand for a river bridge in place of the causeway.

Acting on their long-pending demand, the NABARD and Rural Roads wing of the Highways Department finally took up construction of a river bridge over the stream at an estimated cost of `6.5 crores in April 2022. As an interim arrangement, a mud road was laid by the bridge for public use until the latter is completed.

While residents point out that construction work has progressed at a significant pace initially, they complain it has slowed down over the past two months. While the river bridge has been promised in a year’s time, residents worry about having to put up with another monsoon without comfortable access to K Eraiyur. They hence urge the Highways Department to complete the bridge as soon as possible.

Pointing out that work on the river bridge was “progressing rapidly” initially, R Rengaraj of Kalpadi said, “60% of the work has been completed. Suddenly it slowed down.” Worried over sharp showers this monsoon, Rengaraj said, “This will lead to the stream flowing in spate and it may hit traffic. It is likely to also delay bridge work. It should be hence be thrown open for public use quickly.”

Mentioning it to be the primary route of access for villagers, another resident, S Vivek, said no proper reply was given by the authorities concerned over the pace of work has slowed down. Once the bridge is completed, it will make it easier for those in Kalpadi and the surrounding villages to visit Perambalur, he added. The residents, a majority of whom are into farming, use only the path to visit Perambalur as their fields are located en route.

When enquired, a senior Highways Department (NABARD and Rural Roads wing) official reasoned that traffic has to be minded during construction and hence the pace of work had slowed down. "There is time to complete the bridge. The laying of the stormwater drain network, footpath and the bridge’s retaining wall has been completed. The remaining work will be completed on time without causing traffic problems," he told TNIE.

