City residents welcome Tiruchy corporation's move to outsource sanitation work

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Concerned over third-party interference in sanitation works, councillors, at the corporation council meet last month, unanimously opposed the State government's decision to outsource sanitation work to private players or SHGs. Residents were convinced that outsourced work would bring in quality output, and counter-opines.

Despite objections, the corporation is set to implement the government decision already tabled at the previous council meet. K Senthilmuthu, a senior citizen from Anna Nagar, said, "Private party involvement implies that the corporation could cancel the contract if the work is found not to the mark, keeping the contractors always open-eyed.

At present, the corporation conducts rounds of inspections to ensure cleanliness in each ward." Some of the officials, requesting anonymity, affirmed the clause to cancel the contract to be the primary objective behind the move. "Of the current 3,000 sanitation staff in the city, 700 are SHG workers, while a few work on contract. Permanent staff tot up to 1,200.

A complete handover of management to private entities won't affect permanent workers, but more recruitment would be stalled for the moment," a senior official said. Sanitation workers, drawing flak over the tabled move, earlier staged a protest in front of the corporation office here, whilst residents hailed the decision. Reshmi Nagaraj, a resident of Woraiyur, welcomed the move as a need of the hour, indicating at improved service through competition between private entities.

