Couple donates 1K sq ft for PHC in Tirupattur

Forced to travel four to five km to reach the Uthendram GH, the locals urged the state to set up a PHC in Uthendram municipality.

Published: 28th November 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

​ A couple from Tiruvannamalai donating land for a healthcare facility in Tirupattur | Express ​

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: In a post-pandemic world, owning land continues to be an elusive dream for middle-income and lower-income groups. Sometimes, as in the case of Mettupalayam, even land for a Primary Healthcare Centre is hard to locate. However, Mettupalayam finally received land to build PHC on Wednesday, thanks to a Tiruvannamalai-based couple who donated 1,305 sq ft to meet the residents’ long-standing demand for a healthcare facility. 

Forced to travel four to five km to reach the Uthendram GH, the locals urged the state to set up a PHC in Uthendram municipality. A resolution was passed on behalf of the municipal council for the same and the government allocated a fund of Rs 30 lakh. However, the project hit a roadblock as months later, officials cited the non-availability of government land. 

M Annapoorani (45) and M Rajkumar (51), a yoga teacher, came to their rescue. Rajkumar explained, “Initially, we thought of constructing a spiritual centre on our land then decided on  a PHC.”  

Alankayam medical officer S Pasupathi said the couple’s cause will help many people in the future. “Now, over 1,000 families will get access to medical benefits,” he added. The district Deputy Director of the Health Department met and appreciated the families of the couple. 

