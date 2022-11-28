Malayalam writer’s request for Tamil Sahitya Akademi will be taken up with CM: Minister

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Malayalam writer Kalpatta Narayanan requested the State government on Saturday to form its own Tamil Sahitya Akademi. He was addressing a two-day event ‘Porunai Ilakkiya Thiruvizhaa’ in the district. “This is the motherland of my mother tongue.

Kalpatta Narayanan

Tamil is a classical language and the state had many poets during the Sangam era. It has everything except for a Tamil Sahitya Akademi. Owing to this, writers like Sundar Ramasamy and Vannathasan have not been properly recognised,” he added. Ministers Anbil Mahesh and Rajakannappan, district collector V Vishnu and corporation commissioner Sivakrishnamurthy took part. The minister for school education assured that the matter will be raised with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Addressing another event in the thiruvizhaa, MP Kanimozhi said people of Tamil Nadu are not celebrating their writers. “The public in Kerala give more importance to the writers. They call them to speak even for temple festivals. The literary festivals and book fairs being conducted in all districts will help the people understand literacy and the writers,” she said.

As part of the thiruvizhaa, different events such as Painthamizh Ilakkiyam, Naattaar Ilakkiyam, Karisal Ilakkiyam, Nellai Vattaara Ilakkiyam, Neithal Ilakkiyam, Naanchil Ilakkiyam, Siruvar Ilakkiyam, Kavithai Mazhai, Siruvar Cinema, and Ulaga Cinema were held.

