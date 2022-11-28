'Son’shine' in focus at DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi’s birthday bash

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The grand manner in which the DMK celebrated the birthday of its youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday reminded party old-timers of the fervour with which the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s birthdays were celebrated. From boat races to social media campaigns, the party left no opportunity to make an impression, sending a clear message to cadre and the public.

DMK leaders, including ministers, were busy organising and participating in the celebrations. On behalf of Chennai’s west district unit of the party, a fibre boat race between about 100 boats was held at Marina Beach.

Across the state, party cadre organised blood-donation camps, medical camps, eye check-up camps, and diabetes and BP identification camps. They also offered meals to old-age homes, temples, orphanages, and gave items such as books to the needy. At Royapuram and Madhavaram in Chennai, DMK youth wing cadre offered sweaters, raincoats, and blankets to the needy.

On behalf of the Chennai east district unit youth wing, uniforms were provided to 300 auto drivers. Royapuram MLA I Dream R Murthy offered 180 rice bags to DMK functionaries. Various units of the party offered gold rings to newborn babies in government hospitals in their respective areas.

On condition of anonymity, a senior DMK functionary from Alandur said, “Udhayanidhi’s birthday has been celebrated across Chennai on a par with how Karunanidhi’s birthdays used to be celebrated. Whether good or bad, this has made the cadre enthusiastic and helped the poor.”

Speaking at an event organised by the Chennai east district youth wing, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, “Next year, Udhayanidhi will celebrate his birthday as a minister.” Earlier, Udhayanidhi received wishes from his parents Chief Minister MK Stalin and Durga Stalin. Later, he paid respect at the memorial of former chief ministers Karunanidhi and CN Annadurai, and attended various programmes and gave away aid to the needy.

All ministers, as well as MLAs, MPs and functionaries of the party, wished him on social media. DMK sources said celebrations were held in thousands of places across the state. In the last three days alone, party mouthpiece Murasoli published hundreds of news items about events planned to celebrate Udhayanidhi’s birthday, and all district units and wings of the party resolved to celebrate the birthday in a grand manner. On Sunday, Murasoli had 71 pages of advertisements to wish Udhayanidhi. All the advertisements hailed him as a future face of the party.

