Four from Virudhunagar bag medals in deaf championship

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Third Tamil Nadu Deaf Junior and Sub Junior Sports Championship 2022 was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai and more than 500 students from 32 districts took part. Four students CSI High School in Sivakasi bagged medals in the event, which was held from November 25 to November 27.



Karkuvel Kavitha S won the gold medal in shot put under-16 Category. Kowsith G won silver medal in the high jump under-14 B Category and gold medal in the under 14 B 600m event. Vijaya Barathi M won silver medal in the under 16 100 metres sprint category, and lucky won silver medal in the 100 metres under 14 event.



Speaking to TNIE, physical education teacher S Paripooranam (36) said students were determined to win the competition from the beginning, except for Karkuvel Karthika. "We insisted she participate in various events. She did not secure wins in the first few events due to a lack of confidence. Later, she performed so well that she even surpassed the record set by boys," she said.

