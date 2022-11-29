Home States Tamil Nadu

Inquiry ordered against American College principal over corruption plaint

Responding to the issue, Davamani Christober said he had not known about the complaint until now and the allegations are baseless.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Director of Collegiate Education M Eswaramoorthy has ordered Regional Joint Director (RJD) of Collegiate Education R Pon Muthuramalingam to conduct an inquiry into allegations raised against the principal of The American College.

In a letter dated November 23, Eswaramoorthy ordered the RJD to conduct a fair inquiry based on the DVAC's recommendation on a complaint lodged by several professors against The American College principal M Davamani Christober, and file a status report on this issue within 30 days. "I have received the order and will begin the inquiry soon," Muthuramalingam confirmed to TNIE.

Responding to the issue, Davamani Christober said he had not known about the complaint until now and the allegations are baseless. Earlier, professors S Stephen, R Prabahar Vedamanickam, S Premsingh and D Stephen lodged a complaint with the DVAC Director, Chennai, claiming that Christober was misappropriating funds and registering college assets in the names of his family members. They also listed the details of the properties in the complaint.

