Madras HC summons three officials in plea to remove illegal constructions around Srirangam temple

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Criticising the inaction of the authorities in removing illegal constructions around Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday summoned the Tiruchy corporation commissioner, deputy director of Town and Country Planning and joint commissioner of the temple.



A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad noted that though it was found that rules and regulations have been violated, no action has been taken by the authorities to remove the buildings. "Such a lethargic attitude cannot be countenanced," the judges criticised and directed the authorities to appear before the court on December 1.



The direction was issued on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a person, A Magudeswaran, in 2018. Magudeswaran had alleged that though it is mandatory to maintain the height of buildings, around one km of the Ranganatha Swamy temple, below nine metre, many buildings have been constructed in violation of this rule. He had requested the court to direct the authorities to remove the said illegal constructions and ensure that the rule is followed strictly in future. When the PIL came for hearing on Monday, the judges noted that the situation remained the same and summoned the officials.

MADURAI: Criticising the inaction of the authorities in removing illegal constructions around Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday summoned the Tiruchy corporation commissioner, deputy director of Town and Country Planning and joint commissioner of the temple. A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad noted that though it was found that rules and regulations have been violated, no action has been taken by the authorities to remove the buildings. "Such a lethargic attitude cannot be countenanced," the judges criticised and directed the authorities to appear before the court on December 1. The direction was issued on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a person, A Magudeswaran, in 2018. Magudeswaran had alleged that though it is mandatory to maintain the height of buildings, around one km of the Ranganatha Swamy temple, below nine metre, many buildings have been constructed in violation of this rule. He had requested the court to direct the authorities to remove the said illegal constructions and ensure that the rule is followed strictly in future. When the PIL came for hearing on Monday, the judges noted that the situation remained the same and summoned the officials.