Home States Tamil Nadu

No deadline to link Aadhaar, electricity minister Senthil Balaji clarifies

“We did not give such instructions. In a few places, it (declining of payments) might have happened,” the minister said in an interview with TNIE on Monday.

Published: 29th November 2022 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

TN Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji

TN Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji. (Photo| R Satish Babu)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the recent confusion over people having to link their Aadhaar to consumer service numbers, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji has said officials had not been directed to decline bill payments from those who haven’t completed the linking. “We did not give such instructions. In a few places, it (declining of payments) might have happened,” the minister said in an interview with TNIE on Monday.

When asked about the server failure, due to which many people were unable to link their Aadhaar, the minister downplayed the matter, saying such technical glitches are common. He said special camps will be held till December 31 to help people with the linking process.

To a question on what would happens if a customer chooses not to link their Aadhaar to their consumer number even after December 31, the minister said, “Nothing will happen and there is no time limit.” However, he underlined that those availing subsidies must link their Aadhaar and this would help the public power corporation reduce its losses.

‘Must reduce power theft’
“It is important to sort out the technical losses and reduce power theft. Aadhaar linkage will make it easy to calculate each person’s power consumption,” Balaji said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Senthil Balaji Aadhaar card
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp