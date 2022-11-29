No deadline to link Aadhaar, electricity minister Senthil Balaji clarifies

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the recent confusion over people having to link their Aadhaar to consumer service numbers, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji has said officials had not been directed to decline bill payments from those who haven’t completed the linking. “We did not give such instructions. In a few places, it (declining of payments) might have happened,” the minister said in an interview with TNIE on Monday.

When asked about the server failure, due to which many people were unable to link their Aadhaar, the minister downplayed the matter, saying such technical glitches are common. He said special camps will be held till December 31 to help people with the linking process.

To a question on what would happens if a customer chooses not to link their Aadhaar to their consumer number even after December 31, the minister said, “Nothing will happen and there is no time limit.” However, he underlined that those availing subsidies must link their Aadhaar and this would help the public power corporation reduce its losses.

‘Must reduce power theft’

“It is important to sort out the technical losses and reduce power theft. Aadhaar linkage will make it easy to calculate each person’s power consumption,” Balaji said

