Notice on PIL to ensure kids don’t use lottery apps

Published: 29th November 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Lottery tickets (Pic |ENS)

Lottery tickets (Pic |ENS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to the Union government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea filed to ensure that children do not use lottery and gambling websites and applications.

The litigant, S Ayyaa of Tirunelveli, submitted that the growth of gambling websites have increased in the recent years. Though such websites claim that minors are restricted from playing, no strict rules have been formulated by them. There are only two states in India Sikkim and Nagaland that have enacted strict legislation regarding online gambling, he said. 

Citing a few incidents where children and youngsters have fallen prey to online gambling and lottery addiction, he sought a direction to the Union government to take necessary steps to ensure that teenagers, especially minors, do not get exploited by online lottery and gambling sites.

He suggested that uploading of age proof documents like Aadhaar or PAN card could be made mandatory for using such applications so that minor participants are restricted from using them. A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, among others and adjourned the case for two weeks.

Madras High Court
Fifa World Cup
