Over 7.5K lakh in TN seek inclusion in voters’ list

On November 9, Election Commission of India (ECI) released draft roll 2023, according to which the total voter strength in TN stood at 6.18 crore.

Published: 29th November 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Voter ID cards, Voter identity cards

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As many as 7.57 lakh voters have submitted applications to include their names in the electoral rolls. For the first time, forms for inclusion in the voters list are being accepted from those who will turn 18 on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 next year. The final voters list will be released in January next year.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, during special camps at polling stations, nine applications were received from the voters residing abroad.

As of November 28, 6.05 lakh forms were received for deletion from the voters list. “About 3.4 lakh forms were received for making corrections in voters’ details,” added Sahoo. A total of 17.69 lakh voters have been deleted from the list after the conduct of the State general election in April last year. About 15.25 lakh voters were deleted on account of double entry and 2.44 lakh due to death.

