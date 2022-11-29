Home States Tamil Nadu

Plea seeks panel for proper use of tribal welfare funds 

He criticised the return of the funds and requested the court to direct the state to collect the funds.

Published: 29th November 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC on Monday issued notice to the Union and State governments on a PIL, which sought formation of a committee in south Tamil Nadu to ensure proper utilisation of funds allotted for the welfare of ST community.

S Karthik of Madurai stated in his petition that through the RTI Act, he came to know that between 2018 and 2021, the State government has been allocated Rs 1,310 crore for the welfare of tribal communities. But out of this, the government handed over Rs 265 crore ‘unused’ funds to other departments. The departments which received the said amount included forest (Rs 77.7 crore), rural development (Rs 58.17 crore) and town panchayat administration (Rs 4.05 crore), he added.

Karthik cited an article published in TNIE in June titled, “lrula tribals deprived of basic facilities in 24 settlements of Tamil Nadu’s Pillur” and pointed out that in many areas, tribal communities are in urgent need of the basic structures such as cloth, shelter, education, medicine, among others.  

He criticised the return of the funds and requested the court to direct the state to collect the funds. He also wanted a special committee to be formed in Southern TN for monitoring the usage of funds by government for tribal people. A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued notice and adjourned the case for two weeks.

