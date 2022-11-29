Reply sought on plea to stop road widening in Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Sanctuary

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought a reply from the State government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to stop the road widening project within the limits of Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Sanctuary at Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district.

The litigant, J Anthoniraj of Virudhunagar, submitted that the government had sanctioned Rs 8.34 crore for widening a connecting road between Rajapalayam New Bus stand (State Highways-41) and government hospital (National Highways 744) for a stretch of two kilometres. But the road is located within the protected area of the wildlife sanctuary, he pointed out.

The width of the road is now seven metres and is proposed to be increased to 30 metres, he said. Stating that this might increase vehicle movement on the road and would pose a threat to the grizzled squirrel habitat as the animals might get run over by the vehicles, he requested the court to direct the authorities concerned to stop the project.

A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued a notice to the Highways Department among others and adjourned the case for two weeks.

