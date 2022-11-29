Home States Tamil Nadu

Reply sought on plea to stop road widening in Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Sanctuary

The width of the road is now seven metres and is proposed to be increased to 30 metres, he said.

Published: 29th November 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Roads, road development, road construction

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought a reply from the State government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to stop the road widening project within the limits of Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Sanctuary at Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district.

The litigant, J Anthoniraj of Virudhunagar, submitted that the government had sanctioned Rs 8.34 crore for widening a connecting road between Rajapalayam New Bus stand (State Highways-41) and government hospital (National Highways 744) for a stretch of two kilometres. But the road is located within the protected area of the wildlife sanctuary, he pointed out.

The width of the road is now seven metres and is proposed to be increased to 30 metres, he said. Stating that this might increase vehicle movement on the road and would pose a threat to the grizzled squirrel habitat as the animals might get run over by the vehicles, he requested the court to direct the authorities concerned to stop the project.

A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued a notice to the Highways Department among others and adjourned the case for two weeks.

Rs 8.34 crore
The litigant, J Anthoniraj of Virudhunagar, submitted the government sanctioned Rs 8.34 crore for widening a connecting road between Rajapalayam New Bus stand (State Highways-41) and GH(National Highways 744) for a stretch of two kilometres

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp