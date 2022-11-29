Home States Tamil Nadu

Role of governors misunderstood: Tamilisai

Explaining her style of functioning, Tamilisai said the Telangana government has taken a stand contradictory to hers.

Tamilisai Soundararajan at the graduation day of Suguna Engineering College

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: “Governors are supporting State governments, but chief ministers are misunderstanding the role of Governors,” Telangana Governor and Lt. Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Monday, reacting to recent remarks made by chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala that Governors are running a parallel government. She said this while addressing media persons on Monday, after presiding over the graduation day ceremony at Suguna Engineering College. 

Explaining her style of functioning, Tamilisai said the Telangana government has taken a stand contradictory to hers. “I am not intentionally delaying assent to bills that were adopted by the assembly in Telangana. I have sought more information about them. I will sign a bill after verifying whether it will benefit the people, The (recruitment) bill that has been brought by the Telangana government contradicts the party’s earlier stand.”

On the bill passed by Tamil Nadu banning online gambling, Tamilisai said she was unaware about the status of the bill. “There is an unanimous opinion about banning online gambling. There may be technical issues behind the Governor not giving assent to the bill. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi should answer it,” she said.

Further, speaking about Tamil Nadu chief minister, Tamilisai said, “If everyone is secular, Chief Minister MK Stalin should also be secular.  However, the CM is showing bias in greeting people. We are questioning only when a CM is not greeting people from a particular religion,” she said.

