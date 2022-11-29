Home States Tamil Nadu

Sambar deer dies after botched rescue operation

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A Sambar deer that strayed into Udangudi residential areas died following an alleged botched rescue operation by Tiruchendur forest staff. District Forest Officer Abishek Tomar has conducted inquiries with forest department staff at Udangudi following the incident.

Sources said the four-year-old female deer strayed into the residential areas alongside cattle from the forest bordering Udangudi late on Sunday. The locals locked the animal in a commercial complex and alerted forest officials.

"Some foresters reached the spot around 11 pm without any equipment. They borrowed a rope from the locals and tied a noose to catch the animal. When the noose tightened around its neck, the deer began to jump into the walls and thus hurting itself. Later, the foresters tied the animal's legs tightly and shifted it to the forest area. However, the deer died within minutes of the officials releasing it," they added.

Activist V Gunaselan charged that the forest officials handled the situation without following any standard operating procedure. "The deer died as the noose got overly tight when the animal jumped around in panic," he said. Condemning it as a botched rescue operation, the locals sought action against the foresters.

Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests Supriya Sahu told TNIE, "This is very sad and totally unacceptable. The forest officials should have followed Standard Operating Procedure to capture the animal safely. We will conduct an inquiry into it and ensure that these mistakes are never repeated." She added that rescuing deer is highly fraught with risk as the animal would ram anything in its way and cause severe injuries to the rescuers also.

Udangudi residents have also sought appropriate measures to prevent the straying of animals, including cattle, into the residential and commercial areas. The menace of wild animals entering residential areas intensified following the construction of the Udangudi thermal power plant spanning over 1,000 acres in the forest area, they added.

