STEM on Wheels for Classes 6, 8 flagged off

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday flagged off the Vaanavil Mandram programme at the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Girls Higher Secondary School at Kattur Pappakurichi in Tiruchy. The programme, also called STEM on Wheels (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), intends to blend theory with practice to promote science and mathematics-related fields among government school students, particularly of Class 6 and 8.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, attending the event, said around 25 lakh students would benefit from the programme initiated at a cost of Rs 25 crore. “Around 710 STEM facilitators were selected as trainers to engage students in various experiments. The teachers, too, would benefit,” the minister said.

Stalin inspected the classrooms ready for the programme. M Mehar Nisha, a Class 8 student, said, “I am excited to learn interesting techniques with the STEM course and experiment on our own.” Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, MP Tiruchi Siva, and Mayor M Anbazhagan were present.



