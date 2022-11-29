Home States Tamil Nadu

Traffic snarls in many places as heavy rain batters Erode

Due to flooding in Vedhapara stream, a cause-way on the Sathyamangalam - Bhavani road near Kanakkamalayam was submerged.

Published: 29th November 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:11 AM

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: Heavy rain battered Erode district on Sunday night and there were traffic jams in various places across the district on Monday as many cause-ways were inundated. A flood alert has also been sounded due to the additional water released from Kunderipallam Dam.

According to the data from the district disaster management, a total of 358.12 mm of rainfall was recorded across the district in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Monday. According to official sources, Sathyamangalam, Bhavanisagar, Gobichettipalayam, Kodiveri, Gunderipallam and Ammapet in Erode district received heavy rainfall on Sunday, due to which the water levels of rivers and streams rose.

Due to flooding in Vedhapara stream, a cause-way on the Sathyamangalam - Bhavani road near Kanakkamalayam was submerged. As a result, traffic on that road was completely cut off on Monday morning. Similarly, the cause-way on the Anthiyur - Sathyamangalam road in Kanakkampalayam was also submerged, due to which vehicles had to take a 5 km detour through Bangalapudur.

The Vedhapara stream flooded and water entered the paddy fields in Kallipatti near Gobichettipalayam due to which farmers have been affected.

Officials from the district disaster management said, “Due to flash rain, the footbridges were flooded and traffic was affected at both places. The water levels receded on Monday afternoon, following which the traffic was restored. No accidents were reported due to the floods.”

Officials from revenue department said, “We have informed the district administration and officials from agriculture department officials about the infiltration of water in the agricultural lands in Kallipatti and based on their instruction, further action will be taken.” Officials from Water Resources Department said, “Tourism has been prohibited in the Kodiveri dam due to the rains.

The dam released 1,492 cusecs of water on Monday. Similarly, Gunderipallam dam is full, water has filled till its total capacity of 41.75 feet and 674 cusecs of excess water was released from the dam on Monday. A flood warning has been issued to the villagers adjacent to these water bodies.”

