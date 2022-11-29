Home States Tamil Nadu

Two booked for bid to instigate caste violence on social media

Published: 29th November 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli rural police have booked one youth and arrested another in separate cases for allegedly attempting to instigate violence between people of two castes through WhatsApp and Instagram. The suspects have been identified as Jothimani (22) and Maharajan (20). Both their actions have come as an upshot to the recent caste killings in this district.

Sources said Jothimani of Uthumalai village in Tenkasi district is a member of a WhatsApp group comprising people of his own caste. “Recently, he phoned the group’s admin and introduced himself as a man from another caste. Jothimani then went on to abuse his own caste in light of the recent murders. He later posted the call audio in the WhatsApp group to instigate violence. However, one of the group members recognised Jothimani’s voice and confronted him. Meanwhile, the audio went viral and Suthamalli police booked Jothimani. Further probe is on,” they added.

In a similar case, Maharajan of Kadampoduvazhvu village posted a video on Instagram with the alleged aim of provoking youth from another caste on November 22 in light of the suspected caste murder that took place in Pettai. Kalakkad police arrested Maharajan on Sunday.

