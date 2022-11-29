Home States Tamil Nadu

Two on the run after 1996 Coimbatore blast are now proclaimed offenders

Trial was held in the first ADJ court, and the three were acquitted. But CB-CID -SID police could not trace Raja, who is also wanted in the serial blast case.

Published: 29th November 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Accused in the Coimbatore blast case being brought to the Sessions Court for Exclusive Trial of Bomb Blast Cases at Poonamallee near Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Accused in the Coimbatore blast case being brought to the Sessions Court for Exclusive Trial of Bomb Blast Cases at Poonamallee near Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Judicial Magistrate Court III has announced two suspects, who are on the run after they were booked in a bomb planting case in 1996 and murder of a jail warder in 1997 respectively, as proclaimed offenders. The court has directed them to appear before it on or before 23 December. 

According to CB-CID police, on 22 April 1996, four youths hurled petrol bombs at jail warder Boopalan at the office of DIG-Prisons on the Coimbatore central prison premises to condemn the alleged harassment of Muslim prisoners. He  died on 24 April. 

Race Course police registered case against Abbas, Abu alias Abudhakir and Samsudeen, and A Raja alias Tailor Raja alias Sadiq from Bilal Estate at South Ukkadam, but managed to arrest three persons except Raja. The case was transferred to the CB-CID- Special Investigation Division. 

Trial was held in the first ADJ court, and the three were acquitted. But CB-CID -SID police could not trace Raja, who is also wanted in the serial blast case. On 21 November 2022, the court announced him as proclaimed offender.

The second offender is suspected of planting a bomb in the car parking area of an apartment near Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on 1 December 1997. Race Course police booked 12 persons and arrested eleven of them. Mujibur Rahman, from Noorabad in Podanur, went absconding. The trial against eleven people was held before a special court and all were acquitted. The Madras High Court upheld the lower court’s verdict. Prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal is pending before Supreme Court. 

However, CB-CID -SID police have not been able to trace Mujibur Rahman. He is also wanted to be accused of the Coimbatore serial bomb blast case. The judicial magistrate court-III declared Rahman as a proclaimed offender on 21 November 2022,  a press release said.

Police get permission to question Kishore K Swamy for tweet on Kovai car blast
Coimbatore: The district court on Monday granted permission to Coimbatore city cyber crime police to take Chennai-based social media commentator Kishore K Swami into custody for six hours to question him in connection with the car blast that happened on October 23. Swamy, who is based in Chennai, had posted a tweet in the aftermath of the incident. On November 2, Cybercrime police filed a suo motu complaint and booked him under section 153 of IPC. He was lodged at Puzhal prison in Chennai. On Monday, Coimbatore city cyber crime police brought him from Puzhal prison and produced him before the judicial magistrate court. He was sent to Coimbatore prison under judicial custody on Monday night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore blast
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp