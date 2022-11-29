Two on the run after 1996 Coimbatore blast are now proclaimed offenders

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Judicial Magistrate Court III has announced two suspects, who are on the run after they were booked in a bomb planting case in 1996 and murder of a jail warder in 1997 respectively, as proclaimed offenders. The court has directed them to appear before it on or before 23 December.

According to CB-CID police, on 22 April 1996, four youths hurled petrol bombs at jail warder Boopalan at the office of DIG-Prisons on the Coimbatore central prison premises to condemn the alleged harassment of Muslim prisoners. He died on 24 April.

Race Course police registered case against Abbas, Abu alias Abudhakir and Samsudeen, and A Raja alias Tailor Raja alias Sadiq from Bilal Estate at South Ukkadam, but managed to arrest three persons except Raja. The case was transferred to the CB-CID- Special Investigation Division.

Trial was held in the first ADJ court, and the three were acquitted. But CB-CID -SID police could not trace Raja, who is also wanted in the serial blast case. On 21 November 2022, the court announced him as proclaimed offender.

The second offender is suspected of planting a bomb in the car parking area of an apartment near Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on 1 December 1997. Race Course police booked 12 persons and arrested eleven of them. Mujibur Rahman, from Noorabad in Podanur, went absconding. The trial against eleven people was held before a special court and all were acquitted. The Madras High Court upheld the lower court’s verdict. Prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal is pending before Supreme Court.

However, CB-CID -SID police have not been able to trace Mujibur Rahman. He is also wanted to be accused of the Coimbatore serial bomb blast case. The judicial magistrate court-III declared Rahman as a proclaimed offender on 21 November 2022, a press release said.

Police get permission to question Kishore K Swamy for tweet on Kovai car blast

Coimbatore: The district court on Monday granted permission to Coimbatore city cyber crime police to take Chennai-based social media commentator Kishore K Swami into custody for six hours to question him in connection with the car blast that happened on October 23. Swamy, who is based in Chennai, had posted a tweet in the aftermath of the incident. On November 2, Cybercrime police filed a suo motu complaint and booked him under section 153 of IPC. He was lodged at Puzhal prison in Chennai. On Monday, Coimbatore city cyber crime police brought him from Puzhal prison and produced him before the judicial magistrate court. He was sent to Coimbatore prison under judicial custody on Monday night.

