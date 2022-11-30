Big relief for SP Velumani as Madras High Court quashes FIR against him

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Minister for Municipal Administration and AIADMK leader SP Velumani got a big relief as the Madras high court quashed an FIR filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, DVAC, of Tamil Nadu Police against him on alleged irregularities in awarding tender in Chennai and Coimbatore municipal corporations during the AIADMK regime in Tamil Nadu.

A division bench of Justices PN Prakash and RMT Teekaa Raman today passed the orders to quash the FIR against the ex-minister alone by allowing a petition filed by him seeking relief. The FIR was filed by the DVAC after change of regime in the State.

Velumani's major contention, during arguments, was that the proceedings were initiated due to "political vendetta" ignoring the fact that a preliminary enquiry, PE, as ordered by the Court, has cleared him of the charges, and the then AIADMK govt decided to drop further action.

He relied mainly on the PE report submitted by then SP of DVAC R Ponni for successfully arguing his case.

The PE was held on the petitions filed by the NGO Arappor Iyakkam and DMK organization secretary RS Bharathi.

They had submitted several documents claiming to have clinching material to prove the irregularities in awarding tenders. Senior counsel and additional solicitor general (ASG) of the Centre SV Raju represented Velumani in the case.

No relief in DA case

Even though the High court has quashed the FIR on alleged irregularities in awarding tenders, it refused to grant relief in the disproportionate assets (DA) case against Velumani. The DVAC had raided several premises including the ex-minister, his close relatives and friends after filing the FIR a few months ago.

