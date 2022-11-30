Home States Tamil Nadu

Businessman shifts textile stock forcefully, booked

Police said the suspect, Paramaguru, had sold a huge consignment of textiles to Jothikrishnan, who owned a showroom in Palani. 

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Palani Town police booked a businessman on Tuesday in connection with textile materials worth crores of rupees being forcefully shifted from a showroom the previous midnight. Police said the suspect, Paramaguru, had sold a huge consignment of textiles to Jothikrishnan, who owned a showroom in Palani. 

“Jothikrishnan allegedly didn’t repay Paramaguru for the materials, and the latter sent men to the Palani showroom. They barged into the facility and took all the textile stock away on four lorries on Monday midnight,” they added. The incident created a flutter in the locality, and police booked Paramaguru. Further probe is on.

