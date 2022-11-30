Elderly woman dies in Karur building collapse

By Express News Service

KARUR: A 74-year-old woman was killed after the ceiling of her 60-year-old house at Aravkurichi panchayat union, Karur, collapsed and fell on her. A four-hour rescue operation by the Tamil Nadu Fire & Rescue Service (TNFRS) Department to pull her from the debris went in vain.

Fatima Kavi, the victim, was cooking when the first-floor wall and ceiling collapsed, trapping her in the rubble. Subsequently, the whole building crumbled. On information, around 25 personnel from the TNFRS rushed to the spot to remove the debris using earthmovers.

Karur Collector Dr T Prabhushankar, along with other officials, too arrived at the spot, directing the personnel to intensify the efforts. He ordered the revenue department officials to conduct a survey on buildings on the verge of collapse. Fatima’s body was fished out of the debris after four hours and sent to the Karur GMCH for autopsy.

