Home States Tamil Nadu

Elderly woman dies in Karur building collapse

Fatima Kavi, the victim, was cooking when the first-floor wall and ceiling collapsed, trapping her in rubble. Subsequently, the whole building crumbled. 

Published: 30th November 2022 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Karur collector Prabhushankar overseeing the operation to rescue a 74-year-old woman in Aravakurichi on Tuesday

Karur collector Prabhushankar overseeing the operation to rescue a 74-year-old woman in Aravakurichi on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KARUR:  A 74-year-old woman was killed after the ceiling of her 60-year-old house at Aravkurichi panchayat union, Karur, collapsed and fell on her. A four-hour rescue operation by the Tamil Nadu Fire & Rescue Service (TNFRS) Department to pull her from the debris went in vain. 

Fatima Kavi, the victim, was cooking when the first-floor wall and ceiling collapsed, trapping her in the rubble. Subsequently, the whole building crumbled. On information, around 25 personnel from the TNFRS rushed to the spot to remove the debris using earthmovers. 

Karur Collector Dr T Prabhushankar, along with other officials, too arrived at the spot, directing the personnel to intensify the efforts. He ordered the revenue department officials to conduct a survey on buildings on the verge of collapse. Fatima’s body was fished out of the debris after four hours and sent to the Karur GMCH for autopsy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elderly woman ceiling TNFRS rubble
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp